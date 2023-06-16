AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man has filed a lawsuit against three Austin Police officers and the City of Austin, claiming officers used excessive force, resulting in multiple injuries, according to lawyers representing the plaintiff.

Louise Flores claims he was moving through a crowd on East 6th Street when an officer shouted, “Hands behind your back.” Flores’ attorneys – Edwards Law – allege that an officer then slammed Flores’ head into the street before he had time to comply with the officer’s orders.

Then, two more officers joined the first defendant and used excessive force on the Flores, according to Edwards Law attorneys. Further, they say he never made any threatening movements toward the officers.

Flores dislocated his shoulder and suffered facial injuries and a spinal injury, which required surgery, per his attorneys. He is now seeking punitive damages for his experience, according to court documents.

Additionally, the Edwards Law lawyers representing Flores argue that an officer made several false statements on the probable cause affidavit used against the plaintiff.

In a response to KXAN about the lawsuit, a City of Austin Spokesperson said, “The City is prepared to defend the lawsuit and will follow its regular process to respond to the case”