Austin man sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting woman at knife point

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was sentenced to 50 years after walking into a Southpark Meadows business and sexually assaulting a woman at knife point.

The district attorney’s office said on Thursday that the punishing phase for 33-year-old Derek Grinstead had finished following the October 2018 crime.

That day, the victim was opening a tanning salon when Grinstead walked in and pulled a knife from his pocket. He then commanded the woman to go into a room and he sexually assaulted her.

As soon as he left, she called 911, and Austin Police officers in the area responded and found him in the area. After a brief pursuit, he was arrested and was found to have a knife in his pocket.

The victim identified Grinstead as her attacker and surveillance footage showed him going into and leaving the business. DNA evidence also helped in the investigation.

“We thank Judge Kocurek for her attentiveness to the evidence and just punishment verdict,” said Assistant District Attorney Geoffrey Puryear.

He was convicted for the crime on Oct. 2.