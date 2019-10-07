Austin man sentenced to 15 years for attacking, raping woman on Rainey Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attacking and raping a woman on Rainey Street in February 2018.

According to a release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Jorge Ramon-Amaya entered a guilty plea for sexual assault.

The victim had gone to Rainey Street with a friend where they had drinks at two different bars and then took a cab to Sixth Street where they met other friends. Later that evening, she found herself back on Rainey Street, but couldn’t remember how she got there.

That was when Amaya lured her into the alley where he attacked and sexually assaulted her. The APD Sex Crimes unit was able to identify the defendant through cell phone records and later arrested him.

His DNA also matched samples collected from the victim.