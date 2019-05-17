Austin man found dead in Lady Bird lake identified after being swept away in flood

by: Matthew Prendergast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin man who was killed after being swept away during a flood Wednesday, May 8, has been identified by Austin police.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a water rescue reported at 800 W. Ninth Street at 12:51 p.m., which is off Shoal Creek. They couldn’t find anyone in the water there, but Austin police reported seeing the man floating downstream under the South First Street Bridge.

Authorities say the victim has been identified as 58-year-old Craig Mayes. They said Mayes was a homeless man who was bathing in the creek when the floodwaters began to rise.

A friend who was with Mayes told him to get out of the creek, but the flood waters rose too quickly and he was swept away.

Police are saying this is not a suspicious death, but the case will remain open pending toxicology results.

