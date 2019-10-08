Austin man dies while hiking at Big Bend National Park

The Rio Grande meanders east of Presidio, Texas in the Big Bend area. (Border Report Photo/Julian Resendiz)

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A hiker from Austin died at Big Bend National Park this weekend, according to a release from the National Park Service.

Big Bend National Park rangers were notified around 12:30 p.m. Saturday that a 73-year-old man collapsed and stopped breathing near the Emory Peak Trail junction in the Chisos Mountains.

The release says bystanders performed CPR for several hours before a team of park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol arrived on scene to assist. Attempts to save the man were unsuccessful.

The man loved hiking in the national parks, according to the release.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” acting Superintendent Tom VandenBerg said in a statement. “Our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”