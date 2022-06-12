AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department arrested a man for an alleged sexual assault that happened at a massage parlor near downtown Austin.

Shale Smith, 42, was arrested last week in connection to a sexual assault reported June 6 at Shales Body Shop, located off West Sixth Street in downtown Austin. According to an APD affidavit, the victim told police Smith assaulted her during a massage appointment.

In an interview with APD’s Sex Crimes Unit, Smith told investigators he had an appointment with the victim earlier in the day at his massage parlor. He described a “consensual” sexual encounter with the victim during the massage; however, he later described her appearing to become uncomfortable as things progressed.

Following the interview, Smith was arrested on June 7 with a $20,000 bond, according to court records.

KXAN has reached out to Shales Body Shop and Smith’s attorney for a statement. We will update this story if a response is received.