Austin man arrested on federal charges, accused of vandalism at Texas Capitol during protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested on federal charges Tuesday in connection with vandalism and damage to the Texas State Capitol building during a late May protest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Keegan Dalton Godsey, 23, was arrested without incident on charges of felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties, and was booked into the Travis County jail on Tuesday. Godsey is out on bond as of June 25.

DPS says “several DPS State Troopers” were injured during the riot on May 30. A number of protesters intentionally damaged the Texas Capitol building, monuments and DPS patrol vehicles during the incident.

During a several week investigation, DPS reviewed hundreds of hours worth of video from media platforms, surveillance camera footage and law enforcement databases.

DPS attempting to identify people involved in state trooper assault

Additionally, Texas DPS is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people who were captured on video and in photos during an active assault on DPS Troopers.

Anyone with information about this specific event or those involved is urged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. Contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (800) 893-8477 or (512) 472-8447. Online tips can be submitted at www.austincrimestoppers.org.