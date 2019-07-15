Austin man arrested in connection to child pornography possession

by: Alyssa Weinstein

Charles Glenn Koss (Photo courtesy there Office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The office of Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday that a 52-year-old man has been arrested by the Child Exploitation Unit after finding child pornography in his home.

Austin resident Charles Glenn Koss faces three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

The Child Exploitation Unit was notified about Koss by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after NCMEU received a CyberTipline report. Koss allegedly uploaded pornography to an online photo sharing and storage service account.

When officials investigated Koss’ home, child pornography images were found on his cell phone and several of his digital storage devices were seized by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general’s office, according to a release.

Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety. If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to NCMEC.

