Austin man arrested after allegedly threatening to stab his roommate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities arrested a man Friday accused of threatening to stab his roommate during a verbal argument in their east Austin apartment, according to Austin police.

Police responded to a call of an altercation between roommates at the 1600 block of Royal Hill Drive near Interstate Highway 35 at 10:54 p.m. The text of the call said one of the subjects involved had threatened to stab the other with a knife.

At the scene, the victim told officers when he returned home he witnessed his boyfriend and roommate, identified as 26-year-old Robert Goodwin, having a verbal argument. According to the victim, his boyfriend told him to call the police to which made Goodwin yell, “call the cops I’ll stab you.”

The victim said while he was outside his apartment on the phone with the police, his boyfriend came outside to tell him Goodwin was in his room rummaging around. The victim said he re-entered the apartment to confront Goodwin and tell him to leave. He said as he was escorting Goodwin from his bedroom, Goodwin turned to face him and pulled out a knife saying “I’ll stab you, go ahead call the cops, I’ll stab you.”

The victim’s boyfriend was able to hold Goodwin down and the victim squeezed past and left the apartment.

Goodwin told police he was having an argument with his roommate and grabbed a knife because he feared for his safety. Police placed Goodwin in handcuffs and found a serrated kitchen knife with a black handle in his back pocket.

Goodwin was placed under arrest and he faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.