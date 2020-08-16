Austin man arrested, accused of waiving gun toward people near H-E-B gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man who was seen allegedly pointing a gun at a man he was arguing with, and then waving it around near an H-E-B gas station.

Christopher Tafolla, 23, was charged with deadly conduct after the incident on Friday night.

Austin police saw Tafolla standing outside his vehicle parked on Riverside Drive near the gas station off of South Pleasant Valley Road and pointing a gun at a man who was standing on the sidewalk.

He allegedly continued to yell at the man as he walked away, and then pointed it in the direction of the gas station, which according to an affidavit, was full of customers. The officer even ducked down in his vehicle for fear of being shot.

Tafolla also allegedly pointed his revolver and yelled at people experiencing homelessness who were occupying a camp across the street.

Officers also found two loaded handguns, which included the revolver he was holding, two shotgun 25 round drum magazines, an extended shotgun magazine, 100 rounds of shotgun ammo and a bottle of Xanax.

At last check, he was in the Travis County Jail.