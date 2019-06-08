Austin man arrested, accused of robbing multiple stores with a 'watermelon knife'
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing multiple businesses with a "watermelon knife," according to an arrest affidavit from Austin police.
On Saturday, June 1, officers responded to a robbery at a Palyess Shoe Store at 9511 North Lamar Boulevard. Employees at the store said a black man with a large "watermelon knife," came in and told them to open the register. They said he held the knife in their direction until he grabbed the cash from the register and left.
The victims said the suspect was a thin man approximately 50 years old wearing a green t-shirt. They said the knife was 14 to 18 inches long.
The following day, June 2, police received a call of a robbery at a 7-Eleven at 8900 North Lamar Boulevard. The caller said the suspect was wielding a "watermelon knife" with a red blade.
According to police, the area around the 7-Eleven was searched until officers found two men on bicycles, one of them matching the suspect's description on West Rundberg Lane. Police say the men fled but were eventually stopped and detained on Rutland Drive.
The man matching the robbery suspect's description was identified as 49-year-old Anthony Latrell Gray. Police say the "watermelon knife" was not located on Gray.
Gray gave officers his address and during a search of his apartment, they said they found the knife in plain sight on top of his refrigerator. Police describe the knife as a green handle with a red blade painted with black "seeds."
During an interrogation with police, Gray admitted to a different robbery at the Walmart located on 2525 West Anderson Lane. The victims at the Payless Shoe Store identified Gray from a photo lineup as the man who robbed them.
Gray was arrested for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
