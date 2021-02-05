Austin man among those facing fraud, conspiracy charges linked to GPB Capital Holdings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three men, including one from Austin, associated with the New York-based investment firm GPB Capital Holdings face charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice stated GPB founder and CEO David Gentile, owner and CEO of Ascendant Capital LLC Jeffry Schneider, who is from Austin, and former managing partner with GPB Jeffrey Lash were arrested Thursday and indicted.

They are accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud investors by misrepresenting where funds used to make monthly distribution payments to them came from as well as the amount of revenue made by two of GPB’s investment funds. This happened between August 2015 and December 2018, the release said.

DOJ said Gentile, 54, and Schneider, 52, allegedly told investors the monthly payments would be “fully covered by funds from operation,” and not draw from any capital raised by investors.

“In truth, a significant portion of GPB’s distributions were paid directly from investor funds. Investment fraud schemes are not only problematic for the victims they claim, but for the overall investing public who loses faith in a free-market system every time they hear of crimes like this,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said in the DOJ release.

DOJ claims Gentile and Schneider knew GPB Funds were not doing as well as hoped and repeatedly allowed the distribution payments to use investor funds to cover shortfalls in income.

CBNC reports more than 17,000 retail investors were supposedly cheated.

Schneider was expected to appear in federal court in Austin Thursday afternoon. The two others appeared in Boston and Fort Myers.

According to the release, GPB was founded around 2013 by Gentile as an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It served as a general partner for several investment funds.