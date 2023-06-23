Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 23, 2023

MATADOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday released the identities of the four people killed after a tornado hit Matador Wednesday evening.

The victims were identified as Jo Etta Bumgardner, 85, of Matador, Randell (Randy) Rolin, 59, of Purcell, Oklahoma, Victor Valenzuela Jr., 43, of Austin, Troy Hernandez, 23, San Angelo.

Authorities said nine people were injured. Multiple agencies rushed to help with rescue efforts, including Lubbock Fire Rescue and University Medical Center EMS.

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

DPS said 29 structures were destroyed, 11 with significant damage, and 23 with damage, as well as 61 properties affected by the storm.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, DPS said power had been restored to 80 percent of the town.

“City and County officials would like to thank all the people from surrounding cities and counties for their overwhelming support and outpouring of food, water, and supplies. Matador does not have any unmet needs at this time and would ask that people stop sending water, food, and supplies as they cannot store any more supplies. Please do not donate clothing to this relief effort. Officials are not equipped to store or categorize those types of donations.” Texas Department of Public Safety

Organizations from Lubbock and across the state announced relief efforts for Motley County. A Matador Relief Fund has been set up at the Happy State Bank to help citizens. For more details on how to help Matador, click here.