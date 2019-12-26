Austin man accused of trying to steal more than $1200 in Walmart merchandise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man accused of trying to steal more than $1200 worth of stuff from a south Austin Walmart.
On Monday, officers responded to the Walmart at Southpark Meadows located at 9300 S I-35 for a disturbance call. The caller said a man wearing a camouflage jacket and tan pants stole “a bunch of electronics,” according to an arrest affidavit.
A caller told police she saw the man walk out of the store with a shopping cart, walk to the I-35 service road and dump some of the merchandise into the grass.
When officers arrived, they spoke to Walmart loss prevention employee who said 35-year-old Patrick Malloy had chosen some merchandise and cut the security devices off of the items.
He then said Malloy allegedly loaded a cart with those items and walked out of the store without paying for it.
He stole:
- Two long-sleeve shirts
- Two pairs of shoes
- Two watches
- A pair of pants
- Two speakers
- Three headsets
- Boots
- A TV
- A stereo
- Two boxes of band aids
Police said the items totaled at 1,398.90.
Malloy is charged with theft.