Austin man accused of trying to steal more than $1200 in Walmart merchandise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man accused of trying to steal more than $1200 worth of stuff from a south Austin Walmart.

On Monday, officers responded to the Walmart at Southpark Meadows located at 9300 S I-35 for a disturbance call. The caller said a man wearing a camouflage jacket and tan pants stole “a bunch of electronics,” according to an arrest affidavit.

A caller told police she saw the man walk out of the store with a shopping cart, walk to the I-35 service road and dump some of the merchandise into the grass.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Walmart loss prevention employee who said 35-year-old Patrick Malloy had chosen some merchandise and cut the security devices off of the items.

He then said Malloy allegedly loaded a cart with those items and walked out of the store without paying for it.

He stole:

Two long-sleeve shirts

Two pairs of shoes

Two watches

A pair of pants

Two speakers

Three headsets

Boots

A TV

A stereo

Two boxes of band aids

Police said the items totaled at 1,398.90.

Malloy is charged with theft.