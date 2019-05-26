Austin man accused of pointing gun at ambulance during heavy traffic
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of pointing a gun at an ambulance driver during slow traffic near downtown Austin Friday.
Austin police were dispatched to the 50 block of Interstate highway 35 near the Colorado River around 11:47 a.m. The caller said a man in a black Honda Accord pointed a gun at them.
The victim told police he was driving an ambulance in bumper-to-bumper traffic along I-35. He said the black Honda in front of him would take a few seconds to move forward when traffic progressed. The victim assumed the driver was distracted or talking on his cell phone.
The victim said after a few instances of the driver failing to move forward, they gave him a small honk from his horn. After this, the victim says the driver threw his hands up and made a gesture, drove forward a bit then opened the car's door leaned out and pointed a gun at the ambulance.
Police were able to locate the vehicle near 15th Street and I-35. The driver was identified as 71-year-old Kenneth Williams, and the victim confirmed he was the one who pointed a gun at him.
As officers conducted a search of Williams' car he told them a handgun was under the front seat. Police located a black Ruger 38 special handgun between the seat and the center console.
During an interview with Williams, he admitted to waving the gun around to get the ambulance to stop tailgating him. He said he finally stopped his car to get out and yell at the ambulance but denied ever pointing a gun at the victim.
Police have accused Williams have aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and have filed a warrant for his arrest.
