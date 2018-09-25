Austin man accused of driving 116 mph with daughter in backseat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mugshot of Francisco Barerra, arrested after driving nearly 116 MPH with his daughter in the back seat. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Monday after driving at reckless speeds of over 110 mph with his 7-month-old daughter in the back seat, Austin police say.

According to the arresting officer, he was stationed at 600 E. Anderson Ln. — near Interstate 35 — when the suspect, 24-year-old Francisco Barrera, approached in a silver Infinity. The speed limit in the area is marked at 55 mph.

Barrera was clocked at 76 mph and as soon as he passed, the officer activated his lights and attempted to pull him over. The officer said Barrera then fled eastbound down Anderson Lane.

According to the officer, Barrera was continuing to speed up and make dangerous lane changes and turns without the use of a signal. By the time the two reached the 900 block of East Anderson Lane, the officer said he was driving at 98 mph and Barrera was still getting further away.

The affidavit states at approximately the 1200 block of Anderson Lane the officer was driving at 116 mph and was still not gaining on Barerra.

The officer reported Barrera finally slowed down and pulled over after exiting at Manor Road and turning onto Langston Drive.

According to the officer, as he approached the car he saw Barrera's 7-month-old daughter in the back of the vehicle in a car seat.

Barrera had six previous municipal warrants out for his arrest. He was charged with child endangerment.