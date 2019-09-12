Austin-made hard seltzer takes on White Claw

The Brizzy flavors such as Watermelon Mule, Strawberry Rose and Mixed Berry Mojito are modeled after craft cocktails (Courtesy of Brizzy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you thought the summer of hard seltzer was over, think again.

With the nation gripped by a White Claw shortage and seltzer memes flooding social media, the craze seems sure to persist well into fall and perhaps beyond. And now an Austin-based alcohol company is getting in on the action, with the hopes of capturing the higher end of the market interested in the adult beverages.

The company behind BeatBox party punch on Sept. 3 launched its own hard seltzer line called Brizzy, with drinks modeled after craft cocktails.

