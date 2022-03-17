AUSTIN (KXAN) — With thousands in downtown Austin celebrating South by Southwest and St. Patrick’s Day, rideshare drivers told us they’re seeing an even bigger surge in demand.

At nearly every corner on South Congress on Thursday, you could see someone masking up to get in their rideshare.

“You have to wear a mask inside the Lyft, and I’m totally fine with that,” said Shaan Bose, who is visiting Austin.

Because of the federal mandate, rideshare services do require masking inside vehicles, but one Lyft driver told KXAN he’s being penalized for canceling riders who refuse to wear a mask.

Joe Moreland, a five star, platinum Lyft driver, said his account is being penalized for canceling some riders this week.

“On Monday, when I was working I had several riders who didn’t have masks. I canceled the ride, because they didn’t have a mask, and at one point I got a pop-up message saying my account is in danger of being deactivated,” Moreland said.

He said he was notified by Lyft he used up all of his “health and safety cancelations,” something he didn’t know he could be penalized for. That’s when he made an appointment with Lyft to get some answers.

“[Lyft employee] noticed my cancelations for people not wearing a mask were being counted against me, but she thought it was a glitch and escalated it up customer support and she got a response saying no it was the case, that they were counting these as normal cancelations,” Moreland said.

According to Lyft’s website, “before riding/driving, you must agree that you’ll wear a face mask as required by federal order, are symptom-free, and will follow CDC guidance related to COVID-19. If we get feedback that you’re not wearing a mask properly, you’ll need to take a selfie with your mask on before driving with Lyft again.”

Under Lyft’s health safety cancelations page, drivers can cancel if a passenger isn’t following the guidelines, including not wearing a face covering.

This is why Moreland said he doesn’t understand why he’s being penalized for complying with the policy. He said the company also sent him a link to take a course on Lyft cancelations to “get back on track.” He still has no answers or timeline on what happens if he cancels any other riders.

KXAN reached out to Lyft asking if drivers are penalized if they cancel mask-less riders, is there a certain amount of times they can do that and what happens if the driver exceeds that number.

A spokesperson responded, saying, “Lyft’s Health Safety Program is grounded in guidelines from the CDC, which has also issued a federal order requiring face masks to be worn while on rideshare. We will continue to require riders and drivers to wear masks while using Lyft.”