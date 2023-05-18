AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers along North Lamar Boulevard should keep their eyes peeled for lower speed limits in the near future.

Austin City Council voted Thursday to approve modifications to speed limits within four segments along the North Lamar Boulevard corridor.

Currently, North Lamar Boulevard from Parmer Lane to Braker Lane features 50 miles-per-hour speeds under city code. On the books now is a 35 miles-per-hour speed limit between Oak Brook Drive and Little Oak Drive, near Brentwood Christian School.

Following council action, North Lamar Boulevard from Parmer Lane to just north of Oakbrook Drive will reduce to 45 miles per hour, while Oakbrook Drive to Braker Lane will drop to 40 miles per hour. Near Brentwood Christian School, the speed will decrease to 30 miles per hour between Oak Brook Drive and Little Oak Drive.

As of now, North Lamar Boulevard near West Yager Lane and the Not Your Ordinary School Charter School is listed at 35 miles per hour. After council’s vote Thursday, that speed will drop down to 30 miles per hour.

The changes were made following a speed study conducted along the corridor, in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation. North Lamar Boulevard is overseen by TxDOT, which served as the lead on the speed zone study and offered up the recommendation.

North Lamar Boulevard has also historically been reported as one of the most dangerous local roadways in Austin. It is classified as a member of the city’s high-injury roadways network, with city officials conducted several improvements along the corridor in recent years to try and curtail serious and fatal crashes.