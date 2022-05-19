AUSTIN (KXAN) — A public library branch damaged by the February 2021 winter storm will reopen to the public Saturday in style.

A busted pipe caused water damage to the University Hills Branch of Austin Public Library during the storm.

After more than a year of work, the branch got a new roof, an expanded parking lot, electrical work and an outdoor sculpture. There are also new ceilings and flooring.

The sculpture is part of the City of Austin Art in Public Places program.

Austin Public Library will host a grand opening party for the branch Saturday at 10 a.m. There will be live music, food, book giveaways and family activities, according to the city.

“We are very excited that this important center for learning, culture, and recreation for the East Austin community will be reopening its doors to the public,” Austin Public Library director Roosevelt Weeks said in a press release. “I think the community will be very pleased with the improvements that have been made at this branch, which will allow us to continue providing a safe and friendly environment for years to come.”

The party ends at 1 p.m., but the library will stay open for normal business until 5 p.m.

The branch is located at 4721 Loyola Lane in east Austin.