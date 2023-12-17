AUSTIN (KXAN) — Plenty of Austin artists and vendors got into the holiday spirit this weekend with a festive edition of the Big Ole Queer Market.

More than 130 vendors set up shop at the Palmer Events Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event was free to enter and featured handmade gifts, baked goods, arts and vintage items available for purchase.

The Big Ole Queer Market (BOQM) centers around LGBTQ+-owned small businesses. Gratien Jamail of Ella’s Apothecary launched the market in 2022, held in partnership with The Little Gay Shop, per BOQM’s website.

On Saturday, Jamail told KXAN the goal of the market is to keep costs down for sellers, while also building a great environment and shopping experience for customers.

“They want to meet the person making it…they want to know they are supporting that business and helping that person do what they love and stay afloat,” Jamail said.