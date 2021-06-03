Austin leads nation in tech migration, according to LinkedIn

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Austin metro ranked No. 1 in the nation for the highest net migration of tech workers between May 2020 and April 2021, according to research supplied by LinkedIn. This covers all workers at software and IT companies, not just technical staff.

The Texas capital was followed by Nashville; Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; and Denver. Dallas came in at No. 9.

The data was based on net migration per 10,000 existing workers with at least 2,000 gross flows. Austin saw net inflows per 10,000 technology workers of nearly 217.