AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin will hold a press conference Friday to update efforts to help keep people cool and safe due to the “dangerously hot conditions and high temperatures Austin is experiencing.”

The city said it will set up a cooling misting tent and distribute water at Republic Square Park at 422 Guadalupe St. for people needing relief from the heat.

The press conference will happen at Republic Square Park at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on KXAN.com and KXAN’s Facebook page.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Ken Snipes and Emergency Medical Services Chief Robert Luckritz will speak.