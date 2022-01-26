Austin leaders looking to spend up to $46M at the airport — On what?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s city council on Thursday will consider whether to authorize up to $46 million to begin improvements at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to city documents, the money would go toward “preconstruction and construction services” for the Barbara Jordan Terminal project, a plan that would add three new aircraft gates to the west end of the terminal.

An airport spokesperson told KXAN the $46 million would serve as “an initial investment” on the west gate expansion. The finished work could cost up to $70 million, the spokesperson said, though that figure could change as the project is designed.

After evaluating six proposals, city staff is recommending the preconstruction contract be awarded to companies JE Dunn and Clark Construction Group in a joint venture. The group would have a little more than two years to complete its initial work.

The contract would not be for the actual construction of the gates, and a construction start date has not yet been set, according to the airport.

Optimization of the Barbara Jordan Terminal is part of the Airport Expansion & Development Program which saw some setbacks and delays due to the pandemic.

