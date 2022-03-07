LIVE: Austin leaders discuss safety ahead of SXSW start

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders are preparing for the return of holding South by Southwest in person and the health and safety concerns that come with that.

They’ll discuss what those plans involve during a news conference Monday morning. The main speakers will be Austin Mayor Steve Adler, City Manager Spencer Cronk and Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

SXSW officially begins Friday, which is a week after the area moved back to Stage 2 of the COVID-19 risk guidelines. Some local leaders are asking people to keep wearing their masks until those big events conclude. Dr. Desmar Walkes, the health authority for Austin-Travis County, will join the news conference Monday to share her perspective about health protocols.

Organizers previously announced that SXSW attendees will need to be either up to date on their vaccinations for COVID-19 or have a recent negative test in order to get/maintain their credentials.

Additionally, the news conference will include remarks from the following:

Beth Culver, the Development Services Department assistant director.

Chief Joseph Chacon with the Austin Police Department.

Robert Spillar, the Austin Transportation Department director.

Dottie Watkins, Capital Metro deputy CEO.

KXAN will provide a live stream of the remarks in this story and on Facebook starting at 10 a.m.