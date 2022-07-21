AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council could take action Thursday to help protect reproductive rights. Leaders will meet at 10 a.m. for a special-called meeting to discuss several resolutions.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave states the power to decide on abortion access.

Four resolutions up for discussion

One resolution would amend the city code to prohibit discrimination based on reproductive health in regard to housing and employment.

Another resolution, if approved, would limit using city funds for gathering evidence about abortions and de-prioritize enforcement of criminal laws surrounding abortion.

A third resolution directs the city manager to explore the idea of a public education program on long-term birth control, including vasectomies. This resolution would also ensure health insurance for city workers and their spouses covers low-cost birth control.

The fourth resolution directs the city manager to review and make recommendations on benefits for city employees to support access to reproductive health services that aren’t lawfully available in Texas anymore.

These resolutions are part of the GRACE Act or Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone. According to a FAQ document council member José “Chito” Vela posted last month, if passed, the GRACE Act would only be recommendations, because city council can’t dictate how employees deal with a criminal case under Texas law.

At noon after the meeting, Austin City Council will hold a press conference about abortion access.