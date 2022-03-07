Austin lays out 3 options for Zilker Park improvements

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zilker Park is the oldest park in Austin, and now the city is looking at ways to improve the popular destination.

Austin Parks and Recreation laid out three comprehensive plans which will establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of Zilker Park.

The three plans are dubbed Stitch, Edges and Regenerate. Each plan has different features, but the city wants to hear from the public on what the best approach might be.

“We are wanting stakeholders to compare all three concepts and to share their ideas and thoughts on them so that those thoughts can be shared in a future vision plan,” said Gregory Montes with Austin Parks and Recreation.

In the Stitch plan, they are looking into a land bridge over Barton Springs Boulevard, a sports complex at the rugby field, removing traffic along Lou Neff Road and also an off-leash area in the polo field lawn.

The Edges plan consists of parking garages at the perimeter of the park. A tunnel under Barton Springs Road and a new location for the Zilker Hillside Theater.

Finally, the Regenerate plan would call on the least change, but some of the plans include a boardwalk on Lady Bird Lake and also a pedestrian bridge from Lou Neff Point.

One topic that has come up is what will happen to the great lawn and the off-leash dog area. Right now, this is a place where dogs can run free, but there are plans that could make designated off-leash areas for dogs.

“I have seen and read people saying, ‘I love the off-leash area on the great lawn,’ and then, ‘I have heard people say well there are conflicts, I am there on a blanket and dogs come up to me and are encroaching on my personal space,'” Montes said.

Currently, there is a community input survey online open until March 31.