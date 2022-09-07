Spencer Elden, now 30, is alleging that the image violates child pornography laws. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (ABJ) — Two Austin attorneys were part of the legal team that successfully argued for the dismissal of a lawsuit related to the cover of Nirvana’s iconic album “Nevermind.”

Josh Romero and Emilio Nicolas of Jackson Walker LLP represented Austin photographer Kirk Weddle against claims that the album cover image of a nude baby swimming in water was child pornography.

The lawsuit was filed by the subject of the photograph, Spencer Elden, who sought damages roughly 30 years after the seminal album’s release in 1991.

