AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Economic Development Department launched a new Heritage Preservation Grant to fund inclusive heritage tourism projects and historic site preservation.

The two-year reimbursable grants will be offered for capital, planning, educational or marketing projects that attract tourists and convention delegates to the city. Grants are available to any government, nonprofit or commercial entity partnered with historic designated properties.

“Preserving Austin’s history and heritage allow us to tell countless untold stories that encompass our city’s unique identity and allure for tourists,” Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, director of the Economic Development Department, said in a statement.

Funding for eligible projects comes from the City of Austin’s hotel occupancy tax. In accordance with state statute, preservation projects must be in the immediate vicinity of convention centers, visitor information centers or areas commonly frequented by tourists.

Grant size will range from $30,000 – $250,000 depending on the proposal type.

All grants will be given on a competitive basis and scored by a panel of local community members, tourism experts and historians. After a grant is approved by the panel, the Historic Landmark Commission must provide historic review prior to entering into a Preservation Agreement with the City of Austin.

The deadline for online applications is Oct. 17. You can learn more about the application process and about virtual workshops to answer your questions on the city’s website.