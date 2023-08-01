AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Economic Development Department announced Tuesday the rollout of its Arts Education Relief Grant to help support the city’s art education nonprofit organizations.

The grant program will allocate $25,000 to art education providers, with a total of $475,000 available courtesy of the National Endowment for the Arts – American Rescue Plan Acts grants. Grant funding can be used to cover costs like salary support, artists and contractual personnel stipends, facilities costs, personal protective equipment and marketing and promotional expenses.

The application window for the Arts Education Relief Grant open Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. and will run through Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

“Supporting Austin’s non-profit arts education providers is investing in our community’s cultural tapestry,” explains Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Director of the Economic Development Department, said in the release. “The Arts Education Relief Grant will provide the much-needed boost to these vital organizations, fostering creativity, education, and inclusivity amongst students for a brighter, more inspired Austin.”

Those eligible must be a nonprofit arts education provider, with activities that primarily serve participants from early childhood through age 18.

More details on eligibility and how to apply are available online.