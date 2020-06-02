Austin Justice Coalition website down after cyber attacks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin Justice Coalition reported that its website was down due to cyber attacks.

The Austin Justice Coalition is a local activist-led organization that addresses criminal justice reform. The group says it has been fielding “an overwhelming amount of support” in recent days, as protests calling for reform in law enforcement’s treatment of the African American community.

“We appreciate those who have reached out to let us know… We will update you once the site is secure and back up running,” ATX Justice Coalition tweeted.