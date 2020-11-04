Post-election rallies planned for Wednesday in downtown Austin

Protesters asking for every vote to be counted near 11th and Guadalupe Streets Nov. 4 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition plans to host a post-election rally Wednesday afternoon in downtown Austin.

The event will start at 5 p.m. in Woolridge Square, which is located at 900 Guadalupe Street. The group says the rally is aimed at emphasizing the work that still needs to be done, even though the Presidential Election isn’t over yet.

Austin Justice Coalition leaders are asking everyone who attends the event to wear a mask and social distance. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available, according to AJC.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.

A rally organized by Protect the Results: Austin was already underway Wednesday afternoon, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Organizers took to the streets in downtown Austin near West 11th Street and Guadalupe Street with signs reading “count every vote.”

Protesters asking for every vote to be counted near 11th and Guadalupe Streets Nov. 4 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Protesters asking for every vote to be counted near 11th and Guadalupe Streets Nov. 4 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Protesters asking for every vote to be counted near 11th and Guadalupe Streets Nov. 4 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Protesters asking for every vote to be counted near 11th and Guadalupe Streets Nov. 4 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Protesters asking for every vote to be counted near 11th and Guadalupe Streets Nov. 4 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Austin police monitoring protests

Some are concerned at the possibility of demonstrations becoming violent after the election. A few downtown Austin businesses have boarded up as a precautionary measure as the presidential race tightens.

The Austin Police Department says safety is its number one priority, and they are prepared to respond to any situations that may come up. APD clarified it didn’t make any arrests on Tuesday.

“We did not make any arrests yesterday related to any unrest… APD continues to monitor the situation within the community to respond, if necessary, to any planned or unplanned events,” an APD statement said.

The department went on to say that tactical alert will continue through this week, regardless of when the presidential election results are called. Tactical alert means every officer will be in uniform and have their equipment ready to respond.