Austin Justice Coalition kicks off ATX Black Food Week Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part of getting to know the city of Austin is getting to know its food, especially locally-owned businesses.

The Austin Justice Coalition is celebrating Black Food Week with the aim of expanding Austinites’ pallette, providing support to Black-owned businesses and just celebrating some really good food for the soul.

ATX Black Food Week is celebrated from July 22 to August 3.

Week 1 restaurants:

Monday 7/22 — Mr. Catfish & More, 1144 Airport Blvd, Austin TX 78702

Tuesday 7/23 — Big Easy Bar and Grill, 1806 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702

Wednesday 7/24 — The Gossip Shack/Gossip Shack 2, 2709 Rogge Ln, Austin TX 78723

Thursday 7/25 — Hoover’s Cooking, 2002 Manor Rd, Austin TX 78722

Friday 7/26 — Sassy’s Vegetarian Soul Food, 1819 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702

Saturday 7/27 — Sam’s BBQ, 2000 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702

Sunday 7/28 — Winners BBQ Austin, 800 W Pecan St, Pflugerville TX 78660

And others to consider:

Tony’s Jamaican Food, 1200 E 11th St, Austin 78702

J. Leonardi’s Barbeque, 1124 E 11th St, Austin TX 78702

Week 2 restaurants:

Monday 7/29 — Country Boyz Fixins, 4140 E 12th St, Austin TX 78721

Tuesday 7/30 — Baby Greens, 1508 W Anderson Ln, Austin TX 78757

Wednesday 7/31 — Bahadi’s Chicken & Lounge, 907 Farm to Market 685, Pflugerville TX 78660

Thursday 8/1 — Da Slice LLC, 3505 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78722

Friday 8/2 — Emojis Grilled Cheese, Bar Domain Food Truck Court

Saturday 8/3 — Wild Magnolias, 15424 Farm to Market Rd 1825 #240 Pflugerville TX 78660

And more:

My Granny’s Kitchen, Domain Food Truck

Krack of Dawn Kafe, Domain Food Truck Court

The Rolling Rooster, Domain Food Truck Court

The coalition encourages everyone to go whenever they like during restaurants’ business hours but there are promoted “Eat and Greet” social hours.