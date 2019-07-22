Austin Justice Coalition kicks off ATX Black Food Week Monday

sam's BBQ east Austin barbeque

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part of getting to know the city of Austin is getting to know its food, especially locally-owned businesses.

The Austin Justice Coalition is celebrating Black Food Week with the aim of expanding Austinites’ pallette, providing support to Black-owned businesses and just celebrating some really good food for the soul.

ATX Black Food Week is celebrated from July 22 to August 3.

Week 1 restaurants:

  • Monday 7/22 — Mr. Catfish & More, 1144 Airport Blvd, Austin TX 78702
  • Tuesday 7/23 — Big Easy Bar and Grill, 1806 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702
  • Wednesday 7/24 — The Gossip Shack/Gossip Shack 2, 2709 Rogge Ln, Austin TX 78723
  • Thursday 7/25 — Hoover’s Cooking, 2002 Manor Rd, Austin TX 78722
  • Friday 7/26 — Sassy’s Vegetarian Soul Food, 1819 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702
  • Saturday 7/27 — Sam’s BBQ, 2000 E 12th St, Austin TX 78702
  • Sunday 7/28 — Winners BBQ Austin, 800 W Pecan St, Pflugerville TX 78660

And others to consider:

  • Tony’s Jamaican Food, 1200 E 11th St, Austin 78702
  • J. Leonardi’s Barbeque, 1124 E 11th St, Austin TX 78702

Week 2 restaurants:

  • Monday 7/29 — Country Boyz Fixins, 4140 E 12th St, Austin TX 78721
  • Tuesday 7/30 — Baby Greens, 1508 W Anderson Ln, Austin TX 78757
  • Wednesday 7/31 — Bahadi’s Chicken & Lounge, 907 Farm to Market 685, Pflugerville TX 78660
  • Thursday 8/1 — Da Slice LLC, 3505 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78722
  • Friday 8/2 — Emojis Grilled Cheese, Bar Domain Food Truck Court
  • Saturday 8/3 — Wild Magnolias, 15424 Farm to Market Rd 1825 #240 Pflugerville TX 78660

And more:

  • My Granny’s Kitchen, Domain Food Truck
  • Krack of Dawn Kafe, Domain Food Truck Court
  • The Rolling Rooster, Domain Food Truck Court

The coalition encourages everyone to go whenever they like during restaurants’ business hours but there are promoted “Eat and Greet” social hours.

