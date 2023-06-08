AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council passed an agenda item Thursday that would change the city’s fire code for pet boarding facilities following a tragic Georgetown fire that took the lives of 75 pets staying at a pet resort.

In September 2021, a fire broke out at the Ponderosa Pet Resort, killing 75 dogs belonging to 59 families. None of the facility’s staff members were on-site at the time, and there was no sprinkler system.

The City of Georgetown told KXAN after it happened that its fire code, as well as federal and state standards, did not require sprinkler systems for a facility of this type and size.

Months after the incident, Georgetown City Council unanimously approved amendments to the fire code, creating stricter fire precautions for pet care facilities.

Round Rock City Council also recently approved changes to the fire safety requirements for dog daycare facilities.

Austin is the latest Central Texas city to take up amendments to change its fire code and create more safety standards for pet boarding facilities.

Item 42 on Austin City Council’s agenda would “Approve a resolution initiating amendments to City Code Title 25 (Land Development Code) to provide minimum fire safety standards for facilities that house or hold animals on a 24-hour basis.”

Press conference on approving changes to Austin’s fire code involving animal daycare centers (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan) Press conference on approving changes to Austin’s fire code involving animal daycare centers (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan) Press conference on approving changes to Austin’s fire code involving animal daycare centers (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan) Press conference on approving changes to Austin’s fire code involving animal daycare centers (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan) Press conference on approving changes to Austin’s fire code involving animal daycare centers (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan)

A press conference on the agenda item was held Thursday morning outside of City Hall and included speakers Councilmember José “Chito” Vela, Leikyn Huckins, who lost two pets in the Ponderosa fire, Don Bland, the director of animal services, Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!, Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis, councilmember Mackenzie Kelly, and Luis Herrera, the animal advisory commissioner.

The item was passed Thursday.