Austin Jewish congregations set up apartments for incoming Afghan refugees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees will call Texas home under the Special Immigrant Visas.

Some families are on the way to Austin Friday evening.

A number of Jewish congregations in Austin worked with the Refugee Services of Austin to welcome these Afghan refugees into Central Texas.

The groups were setting up beds and mattresses in apartments that will receive refugees. They’re planning on helping a lot of families soon.

“We’ve already settled two in the last month,” said Nancy Wolf, a volunteer with Austin Jews for Refugees. “We have three in the next two days. And then, I’m sure we’ll have many, many more through the next two months.”

A number of Jewish congregations in Austin worked with the Refugee Services of Austin to welcome Afghan refugees into Central Texas. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The families arriving in Austin Friday are coming from El Paso.

Fort Bliss is currently housing thousands while they work to find a permanent spot in the U.S.