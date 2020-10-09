Austin ISD worried it might again run out of curbside meal packs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District says high demand caused it to run out of its curbside meals at more than two dozen locations, and it’s worried it could run out of meals Friday, as well.

The district says if your normal meal site runs out of food, you can visit another meal site. District leaders say they plan to make changes in the coming weeks to make sure this does not continue to happen.

We promise to be better equipped for the demand in the following weeks. Thank you for your understanding. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) October 8, 2020

AISD has continued free and reduced lunch service for students during the pandemic. More than half of AISD students qualify for these lunches.

On Thursday, it moved to weekly pickups for the first time instead of daily pickups, due to in-person learning resuming on Monday. The packs include meals for seven days.

For some perspective, Austin ISD told us they’ve averaged 43,000 curbside meals a week over the last month. They planned to serve about 47,000 on Thursday, but 25 out of 48 locations ran out of food.

AISD has a map and a list of locations in the following tweet: