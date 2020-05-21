Austin ISD will continue its free meal program this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District will provide breakfast and lunch to any child under the age of 19 this summer at more than 70 locations.

According to an AISD press release, beginning June 1 curbside meal sites will be open from 9-11 a.m., Monday-Friday. The bus stop meal delivery schedule will also be adjusted.

Meals will not be served while the district is closed July 6-10.

The meals are prepared by local, third-party companies and distributed at AISD curbside and bus stop delivery sites.

“Children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Anneliese Tanner, AISD executive director of food service and warehouse operations “With more families impacted by the effects of COVID-19, we know food insecurity is on the rise in Austin. We are proud to continue to provide access to healthy, tasty meals for children throughout our community.”

The announcement said meals for children may be provided to parents or caregivers without children being present, but one of the following forms of documentation are needed:

Official letter/email from the school that shows children as enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from Parent Portal of the school website

Birth certificate for children not in school

Student ID cards

If the parent or caregiver does not have documentation, the child must be present to receive a meal.

“AISD will continue its mission this summer with menus featuring high-quality, local foods and a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains as well as low-fat or fat-free dairy products and culturally appropriate meals,” the press release said.

Families will be able to view the meal sites, times and other information beginning May 29 on AISD’s meals website.