Austin ISD trustee calls for investigation into LBJ false alarm police response

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KXAN) — An Austin Independent School District Trustee has asked the district to investigate law enforcement response to 911 calls from campus following an incident that happened on the LBJ Early College campus.

A hoax call spurred a large police presence ready to face an “active attack” at the LBJ Early College High School on Sep. 13.

The high school was loaded with officers that surrounded the building. The response put a lot of people on edge for something trustee Kevin Foster called a false alarm.

“A hundred first responders, roughly a hundred first responders arrived on scene,” said Kevin Foster with Austin ISD School Board Trustee.

There was a swarm of activity from Austin and the district police, EMS, the Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety.

Foster told the Austin ISD school board at its latest district meeting that officers lined up students inside a classroom where they suspected the threat originated and pulled them out for questioning.

“When students fear officers, when students see guns drawn, when students get pulled out, that has an impact,” said Foster.

Foster made it clear he’s supportive of law enforcement but said he wants AISD to take the lead on the responses rather than officers who are not trained to deal with students.

“I want to understand how it is that we can’t develop protocols in the age of TikTok challenges and swatting, and these instances that, at some point are predictable,” said Foster.

Others out there say better safe than sorry.

“This is what we’re trained for, worst-case scenario. We’re thankful that no one was hurt,” said AISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzales. “We’re so thankful that no one was hurt. We take these reports very seriously, and the investigation is continuing.”

So far, KXAN has been able to confirm that 14 units from Austin Fire and 23 units from ATX EMS responded. Austin Police and DPS didn’t respond to KXAN’s request.

Austin ISD confirmed Friday that they are conducting an after-action review of the incident at LBJ.

In the last six weeks, 10 different schools have been put on a “secure” or “hold” status for nearly a dozen reasons.

Five of them were for reports of violence, or a suspect with a weapon in an area near the school. Four were reports of someone with a gun on campus, but no weapons were located in any of those incidents. Two were for bomb threats.