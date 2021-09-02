Austin ISD to screen employees’ social media accounts for violent, racist content

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning this September and occurring twice per year, Austin ISD employees’ social media accounts will be screened for inappropriate content including “illegal activity; violent, threatening, or sexually explicit posts; or racist, bigoted, or discriminatory behavior.”

The district says this new policy will ensure employees are setting a good example for students, whether in or out of the school building.

This measure was first established when the Board of Trustees took action in February 2020, approving a contract with Social Intelligence, a third party company from California. The company will run reports using employee names, phone numbers, email and physical addresses, looking as far back as seven years prior.

The district says the company will flag both original content created by the employee as well as materials friends and family have tagged them in. The rule of thumb to consider, the district says, is if the inappropriate content appears in any way on one’s profile, it will be flagged.

Those found in violation of this new social media policy will be contacted by their supervisors. If the content appears to disrupt the employee’s effectiveness in their role, AISD human resources may get involved. Those found to be in violation of district policy may be terminated.

The district says Social Intelligence is unable to access social media accounts which are set to private.

