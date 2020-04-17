Austin ISD to restart weekend meal service for families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD will restart its weekend meal service for families starting next week, according to the district.

The district halted its meal service at the beginning of April after the Texas Department of Agriculture changed its policy related to weekend meal reimbursement. Austin ISD said TDA had updated its stance and planned to reimburse. The new guidance came early this week, but there was not enough time to complete meals in time for this upcoming weekend.

So, starting next week, families who arrive on Fridays can pick up extra meals for the weekend.

Meal pickups have and will continue during the week, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any child under 19 or special education students over that age can receive a free breakfast and lunch each day. Parents do not have to have their children with them during meal pick-ups, but do need to provide one of the below documents:

Official letter/email from school that shows children as enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from Parent Portal of school website

Birth certificate for children not in school

Student ID cards

People can look up the nearest distribution site to them using AISD’s online map.