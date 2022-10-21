AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will soon receive more than $493,000 in funding to help improve school safety measures. U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced the funding award Thursday.

“This targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources,” Cornyn said.

The district will receive the funding from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, according to a release from the senator.

Cornyn said the funding was authorized through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a mental health & school safety bill signed into law June 25.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools.”

Texas began a school safety audit during the 2022 fall semester, making unannounced visits to public school campuses across the state to check for unlocked doors and other safety protocols. The audit is a direct response to the Uvalde school shooting in May, when 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.