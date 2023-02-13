AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will hold a virtual community meeting Monday to provide an update on the repurposing of the Anita Ferrales Coy site.

The district invited people to register to join the Zoom meeting, which will be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in English. However, the district said Spanish interpretation would be available.

In Sept. 2022, Austin ISD said it wanted to convert the Anita Ferrales Coy Facility and Rosedale School into housing that would be affordable for its staff.

Rising rent prices in Austin were one reason why the district said it began looking at adding affordable housing for teachers.

“The main theme is building high-quality housing that is affordable relative to wages,” Jeremy Striffler, Austin ISD’s director of real estate, said in September.