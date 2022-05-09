AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD is working to make it easier for district staff to buy a home they can afford.

The district is working with Austin Habitat for Humanity and Taylor Morrison on the Park at 51st East and 5301 Loyola Lane properties in Northwest Austin.

Homes start in the $200,000 range and extend into the low $300,000, per a district announcement.

Through June 30, Austin ISD staff have first dibs on a quarter of the homes built on district land. Then, the public can bid on the properties beginning July 1.

Staff can choose from seven homes, and the district will make 23 more properties available in 2023.

You can sign up for notifications on available homes.