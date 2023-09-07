AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District will discuss the Texas Education Agency’s proposed plan for its special education program during Thursday’s school board meeting.

The proposed plan was posted on the AISD school board agenda.

TEA officials initially recommended a conservatorship after an investigation found the district failed to provide legally required services to students with disabilities.

TEA’s Special Investigation Unit reviewed 43 investigations by TEA’s Office of Special Populations Monitoring starting in 2020.

The issues in the special education department started before AISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura took over leadership, but he has not shied away from discussing the topic, saying in the past that fixing the issues is one of his top priorities.

“There are still conversations to be had around the details,” Segura said. “It is not a conservatorship which is what we know. One thing I often tell folks is AISD has been monitored, we are in a monitoring process right now. So, it is more than that, there are different goals that the administration will have to hit, but it is something we feel very confident that we can accomplish.But again we will discuss that in more detail after we meet with the board.”

Under the proposed plan, the district will have to finish all special education evaluations, improve data management and reporting systems and establish a parent outreach campaign.

The entire school board and the interim superintendent will also have to attend a two-day Lone Star Governance workshop, which is a TEA program that “provides coaching and support for school governing teams,” according to its website.

The board must dedicate 50% of its time during board meetings to student outcomes, which must include progress monitoring related to special education compliance and student outcomes for students with special needs.

These are just a few of the many requirements which you can find here.

If the monitor finds the district has failed to take corrective action then the TEA could appoint a conservator.

The board has to vote on the proposal by Sept. 29, but a decision will likely be voted on during the Sept. 21 board meeting.

The public is asked to weigh in at the Thursday, Sept. 7 school board meeting.