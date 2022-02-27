Austin ISD to discuss mask-optional protocol this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will hold a special board meeting Wednesday to discuss a “mask-optional” protocol for its schools.

A Sunday night release said district leaders “are working with the City of Austin, Austin Public Health and Travis County” ahead of Wednesday’s meeting “to evaluate how and what to communicate when a mask-optional protocol is implemented.”

Masks will still be required for all students, staff and visitors within AISD buildings this week, the release says.

AISD posted this message to its families on its website.

“We realize that some of you are expecting action regarding this alignment immediately and some of you may be looking for a more cautious approach. We do agree that alignment to the CDC is important. Thus, we are asking for your patience to plan with us throughout this next week (four school days) as we work to support our most vulnerable families and staff. We want to ensure we provide support for our high-risk students, staff and families before the actual implementation of the new CDC guidelines.”

Round Rock ISD dropped its mask requirement on campuses Feb. 21.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for community risk levels, relaxing its guidance on mask-wearing for a majority of the country.

CDC leaders said Thursday community risk levels will now be determined by three metrics: new hospitalizations for COVID-19, current hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 cases.

That framework will put counties in “low,” “medium” or “high” risk. In both the low and medium levels, masking is not recommended for most people, unless they are high risk, for example, someone with underlying medical conditions.

Travis County falls in the low-risk category under this new guidance.

Austin-Travis County dropped from Stage 5 to Stage 4 of its risk-based guidelines last week after a drop in the community transmission rate and positivity rate in addition to the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions.

Stage 4 recommendations include the following: