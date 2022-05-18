DALLAS (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde has been named as the lone finalist in Dallas ISD’s search for a new superintendent.

Elizalde has been with AISD since August 2020. Prior to joining, she worked for Dallas ISD as the chief of school leadership.

In a press release sent on Wednesday evening, Dallas ISD said that the state requires a 21-day review period for the superintendent position.

After those three weeks, trustees are expected to offer Elizalde a contract for employment.

If confirmed by trustees, she’d be the second woman to serve as superintendent in the district’s history. The current superintendent at Dallas ISD, Michael Hinojosa, is leaving the district after 13 years at the end of the year.

When hired to take over at AISD, the Board of Trustees president at the time, Geronimo Rodriguez, told KXAN he was impressed with Elizalde’s “understanding of both the legislative process and public school finance.”

Elizalde’s entire tenure at AISD has been during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her 2021 State of the District address, Elizalde talked about declining enrollment numbers in the district and how Texas should fund public schools more than it does now.

Amid a substitute teacher shortage in AISD due to pandemic-related issues, Elizalde helped fill in to keep classes running.

In April, AISD said it would eliminate more than 600 positions within the district, but assured KXAN that no teacher would be laid off as a result of what officials described as “leveling.” More than half the jobs that were axed came from within AISD’s central office, officials said. The majority of the cuts, AISD said, were made by not filling vacant positions which in turn allowed AISD to give some pay raises.

KXAN has contacted Austin ISD for a statement, but has not yet heard back.