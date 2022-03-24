AUSTIN (KXAN) – Since the 2014-15 school year, Mendez Middle School in the Austin Independent School District has not met standards on the state’s accountability rating.

That led to AISD entering an 1882 partnership with T-STEM Texas to try to turn the school around, but the district has recently moved on from the organization and is now exploring other options after there were no improvements.

On Thursday, the AISD school board hopes to get Mendez back on track. It will vote to approve a new 1882 Partner Contract and Performance Agreement with Third Future Schools.

In this case, think of it as an organization coming in to manage a school and improve grades to meet state standards.

“If they don’t make a C at the end of this year they would receive an NR, or not rated,” said Dr. Anthony Mays, chief of schools for AISD. “Then it would prompt an action based on the 22-23 school year by TEA. So the goal is for us to avoid all of those triggers and to make sure we put the campus in a position to be successful.”

Mendez needs a “C” rating or better at the end of this school year to move out of the “needs improvement” category.