Austin ISD, Sen. Cornyn give meals to families for Thanksgiving break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District students and families got some help with meals for the Thanksgiving break on Monday.

The district distributed meals into cars at Burger Stadium. Sen. John Cornyn volunteered to help.

The distribution was made possible by the Central Texas Food Bank.

With so many families still struggling financially due to the pandemic, Cornyn said he’s optimistic about another round of coronavirus relief before the end of the year.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do another COVID-19 package. I saw Joe Biden talk with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer about that,” Cornyn said. “My hope is Monday after we go back after the holidays, we’ll be able to provide more help.”

This year alone, the Central Texas Food Bank has distributed 20 million meals.