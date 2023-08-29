AUSTIN (KXAN) — School is back in session and the Austin Independent School District is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the district’s COVID dashboard, there have been 230 positive cases since August 14th.

“We are seeing a slight increase in cases since the beginning of school,” said Alana Bejarano, executive director health services and nursing.

For the week of August 21-27 there were 168 positive cases, with 89 of them students and 79 employees.

“If anyone has symptoms we are asking them to stay out and see your healthcare professional,” said Bejarano. “If they are COVID positive, from the date of that test, or if the doctor says date of the symptoms, they stay out five days in isolation.”

Austin ISD says it constantly monitors COVID-19 cases and still have masks and other PPE in its warehouse if it is needed.

The district says its also relies on parents letting the district, or school, know when a student tests positive.

“We are so reliant on them reporting this,” said Bejarano.

You can check the Austin ISD COVID-19 dashboard online.