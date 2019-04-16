Austin

Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

By:
Posted: Apr 15, 2019 / 10:33 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 15, 2019 / 10:33 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christy Reddish opened the gate her backyard fence and walked down a mowed path of grass to the creek behind her fence. 

She has fond memories here. Her sons' tree fort overlooks the stones filling the dry creek bed, and she recounts the family Christmas cards they've taken in this exact spot. 

Yet lately, the creek has become divisive. 

Earlier this month, Austin ISD announced it's considering using the creek as a dividing line to determine which elementary students in the Shady Hollow neighborhood will go to a new school, and which will stay at Baranoff Elementary.

"That's just a big concern for us because our kids live and play together, we do carpool, we do afterschool care," Reddish said. 

Case in point, her backyard. Friends and their kids from all over the neighborhood filled it on a Monday after school. Nearly all were discussing the proposed change. 

"I just couldn't, I couldn't believe that this would even be on the table," said Roxy Bribiesca, whose children would be rezoned from Baranoff to Kocurek Elementary.

"You would go to different areas of the neighborhood and the kids wouldn't know each other," added Julie Jensen. 

Currently, Baranoff at 126 percent capacity and Kiker at 154 percent capacity are overcrowded.

Come 2020, the district's newest elementary will open in the city's southwest corner, with the hope of relieving the overcapacity schools.

With it, comes plans for a grand reshuffling. 

Some students from both Kiker and Baranoff will be pulled to the new shool. Meanwhile, other Baranoff students will go to Kocurek, and some Cowan students will go to Boone. 

"We like to look at whole communities when it's possible, but when we have a very large community, such as shady hollow, that's not always possible to do," said Beth Wilson, AISD's Planning and Assets Management Executive Director.

Others in neighborhoods closer to Baranoff said the school's overcrowding is having a negative impact on students. 

Jennifer Kratky said there's crowding on the playground, classrooms, and cafeteria, where her daughter doesn't get to eat lunch until 1:30 p.m. Other students start as early as 10 a.m.

Then there are the parking problems. 

"The worst problem we have is illegal parking, so that's actually affecting the safety of all the children," Kratky said. "People are parking in red zones, they're actually blocking the intersections, they're blocking the crosswalk."

How to resolve the zoning challenges is still being figured out. The school board is not expected to vote on the new school boundaries until the end of the year. 

They'll be in place at the start of the 2020 school year.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

    State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee

  • Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

    Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

  • Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion

    Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion

  • What is the nuclear option?

    What is the nuclear option?

  • Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

    Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

  • Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

    Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

  • Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

    Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

  • Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

    Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

  • Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

    Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

  • Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

    Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

  • Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

    Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

  • Azzi's Ride
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Azzi's Ride

  • Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

    Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

  • Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

    Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

  • Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

    Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

  • Planning For Medicare

    Planning For Medicare

  • Bomb explodes in Germany river

    Bomb explodes in Germany river

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

    Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

  • City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

    City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

  • Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

    Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

  • Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

    Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

    Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

  • State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

    State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

  • 'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

    'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

  • Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

    Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

  • APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

    APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

  • Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

    Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

  • The aftermath of tornado damage in Robertson County

    The aftermath of tornado damage in Robertson County

  • Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles'
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles'

  • Tornado storm damage reported in Franklin, Texas

    Tornado storm damage reported in Franklin, Texas

  • Charity competition sees teams building custom motorcycles

    Charity competition sees teams building custom motorcycles

  • The Weekend Gardener

    The Weekend Gardener

  • The Weekend Gardener

    The Weekend Gardener

  • Judge declares mistrial in case of woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

    Judge declares mistrial in case of woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

  • UT honors the life of former university president William Powers

    UT honors the life of former university president William Powers

  • AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign

  • Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street

  • Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

    Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

  • Animal rescue group that helps children with disabilities faces funding challenges

    Animal rescue group that helps children with disabilities faces funding challenges

  • Althea Johnson child abandonment trial declared a mistrial

    Althea Johnson child abandonment trial declared a mistrial

  • Austin wants to keep commuters at home

    Austin wants to keep commuters at home

  • Simple Health: Hays and Caldwell County Heart Walk

    Simple Health: Hays and Caldwell County Heart Walk

  • Bipartisan border bill clears first huddle

    Bipartisan border bill clears first huddle

  • San Marcos city cemetery could raise plot prices

    San Marcos city cemetery could raise plot prices

  • New group revives effort to remove Confederate monument in Georgetown

    New group revives effort to remove Confederate monument in Georgetown

  • City Council reviews input on relieving Zilker Park parking problems

    City Council reviews input on relieving Zilker Park parking problems

  • Trial day 4: Mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster testifies

    Trial day 4: Mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster testifies

  • Free physicals offered to AISD marching bands and dance teams

    Free physicals offered to AISD marching bands and dance teams

  • AISD pre-K Festival

    AISD pre-K Festival

  • WEEKEND JAM: How the Longhorn Run will affect you

    WEEKEND JAM: How the Longhorn Run will affect you

  • UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

    UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

  • UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

    UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

  • Proposed improvements for Slaughter Lane include more lanes

    Proposed improvements for Slaughter Lane include more lanes

  • Swallowing Hazard: Button Batteries

    Swallowing Hazard: Button Batteries

  • UT freshman Jaxson Hayes declares for NBA Draft

    UT freshman Jaxson Hayes declares for NBA Draft

  • Texas State University announces massive new music building

    Texas State University announces massive new music building

  • 'Hamilton' ticket sales begin in Austin

    'Hamilton' ticket sales begin in Austin

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss